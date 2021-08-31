

Lydia Rose Skonieczny, age 1, of Franklin died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly Friday, August 27, 2021.

She was born October 8, 2019 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, a beloved daughter of Katie L. Kimball and Brian S. Skonieczny.

Lydia loved visiting Franklin’s Fountain Park where she always made wishes and threw pennies into the fountain.

She loved showing everyone she met her shoes, and loved watching Bluey and J.J. cartoons on TV.

She loved going out to eat with her Baba and her Aunt Brandie; and was best buddies with her maternal grandparents’ Great Dane, Bentley.

Lydia is survived by her mom, Katie and her dad, Brian of Franklin.

Also surviving are her maternal grandparents: Marcia and Steve Crawford, Jr. of Franklin; and Chuck and Lori Kimball of New Bern, NC; her paternal grandmother, Barbara Skonieczny of Ambridge; her maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Mary Jean Rainsberger of Franklin; and Ruth Crawford of Oil City.

Also surviving is her beloved Aunt Brandie Skonieczny of Ambridge; and her beloved uncle, Brandon Kimball of Franklin; in addition to many other aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Lydia was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bernard Skonieczny; her maternal great-grandparents, Rita and Leonard Kimball; Stephen Crawford; and by her paternal great-grandparents, Stanley and Victoria Skonieczny; and George and Helen Bayuse.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 AM in St Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father Joe Carr, of Good Samaritan Church in Ambridge, officiating.

Interment will follow in Old Sandy Cemetery at Polk.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

