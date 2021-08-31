Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was seriously injured when his motorcycle struck a deer on US 322 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say 27-year-old Brandon D. Matthews, of Corsica, was operating a 2019 Honda motorcycle traveling west on US 322 when he struck a deer in the roadway.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Matthews to Brookville Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

He was not using a helmet.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, August 30, 2021.

