Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Night Hike: Fire Tower, Seneca Point Caves & Rocks Set for Friday

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

night headlampCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A night hike around the Fire Tower and Seneca Point will be held in Cook Forest on Friday.

The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Fire Tower Parking lot.

The hike will take place in, around, and under the rocks of Seneca Point, and is expected to last approximately two hours.

Participants will be looking and listening for animals “that go bump in the night” and exploring the caves and crevices they live in.

One never knows what they may find on this challenging hike at night! Creepy cave crickets abound.

Participants are asked to bring hardhats and headlamps.


