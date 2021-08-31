PennDOT Urges Motorists to Turn Around Don’t Drown

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

With recent heavy rains leading to flooded roads throughout the area, PennDOT urges motorists to use caution when traveling. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Additional resources on flooding can be found on at www.ready.pa.gov.

Please, be safe. If a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through it. #TurnAroundDontDrown

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

