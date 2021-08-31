 

Roxanne M. Culp

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Kt0ruePlBxtWl
Roxanne M. Culp, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away of natural causes on August 29, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

Roxanne was born in Brookville on October 12, 1958 to John Stahl and the late Roseanne (Lewis) Stahl.

Roxanne was a graduate of Clarion High school and Clarion State College where she obtained her Bachelors degree in accounting.

She was employed at the Glen Gery Hanley Brick plant in Summerville, Owens Illinois in Brookville and UPS in State College.

Most recently, Roxanne was the owner of EZ File in Brookville where she enjoyed seeing her clients every year.

She is survived by her father, John (Judy) Stahl; son, Matthew Culp; granddaughter, Layla Culp; sister, Tammy (Guy Steele) Stahl; niece, Crystal (Joshua) Wagner; nephews, Guy (Briana) Steele and Brock Steele. Roxanne enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and her great nieces and nephew, Riley Wagner, Grace Steele and Russell Wagner.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her mother, husband, Curtis Culp and son, Joshua Culp.

As per family wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

