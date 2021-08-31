Say What!?: Facebook Post Tips Woman Off to $3.5 Million Lottery Win

WALES – An Australian woman who won a $3.5 million lottery jackpot said she only checked her ticket after seeing a Facebook post about the unclaimed prize.

The Bargo, New South Wales, the woman told The Lott officials that she bought a ticket for the Set for Life drawing from Bargo Newsagency, but she didn’t check the results after the drawing until she was tipped off by social media.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.