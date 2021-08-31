 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Retail Theft

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Toby Township

Around noon on Tuesday, August 24, Clarion-based State Police received a report of identity theft from a known 51-year-old male victim from Rimersburg, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Porter Township

Around 3:51 p.m. on August 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a fraudulent unemployment scam involving a known 42-year-old male victim from New Bethlehem, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Retail Theft in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of retail theft occurred at Tom’s Riverside in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

According to police, 61-year-old Barbara Exley, of Shippenville, stole grocery items valued at a total of approximately $47.44.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 30, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.