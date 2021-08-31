State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Retail Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Toby Township

Around noon on Tuesday, August 24, Clarion-based State Police received a report of identity theft from a known 51-year-old male victim from Rimersburg, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Porter Township

Around 3:51 p.m. on August 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a fraudulent unemployment scam involving a known 42-year-old male victim from New Bethlehem, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Retail Theft in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of retail theft occurred at Tom’s Riverside in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

According to police, 61-year-old Barbara Exley, of Shippenville, stole grocery items valued at a total of approximately $47.44.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.