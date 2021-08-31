State Rep. Frankel Introducing Legislation to Allow Teens to Make Vaccine Decisions

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – On Monday, a Pennsylvania state representative from Allegheny County introduced new legislation that would allow teenagers to make their own decisions on consenting to immunizations.

Rep. Dan Frankel (D) was joined by state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D) and members of the healthcare community for a news conference on Monday afternoon at Kids Plus Pediatrics in Pittsburgh to talk about two bills he plans to introduce soon.

According to WTAE News, the first piece of legislation Frankel discussed is a bill that would allow teens as young as 14 years old to consent to vaccinations without parent or guardian approval.

Parents or guardians would also not be able to override the teen’s decision.

The second piece of legislation is aimed at parents or guardians seeking a religious or philosophical exemption from mandatory school vaccinations.

The bill would require children whose parents are seeking these exemptions to get an annual medical consultation with their doctor to discuss with them the possible consequences of not getting vaccinated.

Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, who joined Frankel for the press conference, said she is also gathering support for similar legislation in the Senate.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.