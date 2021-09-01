A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain, mainly before 3pm. High near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 51. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

