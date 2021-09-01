AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Steady; Hurricane Ida Disrupts Gas Production

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are stable this week at $3.323 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.359 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.359. The average in Jefferson County is $3.346.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.323

Average price during the week of August 23, 2021: $3.326



Average price during the week of August 31, 2020: $2.584

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.293 Altoona

$3.353 Beaver

$3.359 Bradford

$3.346 Brookville

$3.328 Butler

$3.359 Clarion

$3.319 DuBois

$3.346 Erie

$3.305 Greensburg

$3.299 Indiana

$3.280 Jeannette

$3.303 Kittanning

$3.356 Latrobe

$3.345 Meadville

$3.369 Mercer

$3.281 New Castle

$3.279 New Kensington

$3.359 Oil City

$3.332 Pittsburgh

$3.299 Sharon

$3.287 Uniontown

$3.359 Warren

$3.278 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average decreased by two cents as of Sunday, the cheapest price since early July, but was back up a penny to $3.15 Monday morning following Hurricane Ida. The storm has left more than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power and has taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.32 to settle at $68.74 as production ramped down ahead of Hurricane Ida. As the storm continues, over 95% of oil production in the Gulf Coast region remains shuttered. In addition, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reports that 288 out of 560 manned offshore platforms have been evacuated; all 11 of the non-dynamically positioned rigs have been evacuated, and 10 of the 15 dynamically positioned rigs have moved out of the storm’s path as a precaution. For this week, crude prices will likely increase, at least temporarily, in response to reduced supply. However, as the storm clears and damage is assessed, production will gradually return to normal operations and help to stabilize prices as supply increases.

Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend. Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.

As a precautionary measure, Colonial Pipeline announced on Sunday that they shut down two main lines that run from Houston, TX, to Greensboro, NC. The company added that following an infrastructure inspection after the storm, the pipeline would be back to full service. Gas prices nationally, especially on the southeast and east coast, will see the minimal impact at the pump if the pipeline is down for a matter of hours versus days. AAA will continue to monitor the latest oil and gas developments resulting from Ida and provide updates, especially on the re-opening of the Colonial Pipeline.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.