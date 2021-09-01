Clarion County Master Gardener Classes Starting Soon

CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion County Master Gardeners virtual classes will begin in October.

(Photo courtesy of Penn State Master Gardener’s of Clarion County)

Are you interested in learning how to grow fruit, vegetables, trees, and ornamentals? Do you have an interest in learning how to start plants, diagnose disease and pest problems, and join a group of like-minded gardeners to share information with others in your community? Have you considered becoming a Penn State Extension Master Gardener but don’t know where to begin?

The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program provides horticultural training to interested individuals. To be considered for the Master Gardener training program, visit the Clarion Master Gardener website and complete the online application. Once accepted into the training program, there is a $200.00 fee for program materials and the manual.

Master Gardener trainees complete a minimum of forty hours in subjects such as entomology, botany, soil science, pesticide safety, plant propagation, and communication skills.

This year’s training is offered virtually and begins the first Thursday of October and continues until March of 2022. A computer or electronic device and reliable internet access are required for participation in the training.

Clarion County Master Gardeners engage in a variety of services such as answering home gardening questions, maintaining pollinator and demonstration gardens, and communicating with the public through the newspaper, radio, local fairs, and events.

Questions can be directed to Andy Faust at [email protected]

More information is also available on the Clarion Master Gardener website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.