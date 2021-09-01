Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Oil City Men’s League Softball Regular Season and Playoff Champions! Oil City Eagles Club finished 27-1 for the year. Pictured back – left to right: Joe McIntyre, Justin Schmader, Christian Snyder, BJ Wilson, Josh McClaughlin, Dylan Nick, Josh Stover, Dylin Chapin, Jake Rankin, Caden Highfield. Pictured front – left to right: Derek Bailey, Drew Reinsel, Steve McCauley, Kody Duncan.