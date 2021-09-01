Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fettuccine Carbonara

Fall in love with this classic Italian dish!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon strips, chopped

1 package (16 ounces) fettuccine



1 small onion, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 cup half-and-half cream4 large eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup grated Romano cheese1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon minced fresh parsleyAdditional grated Romano cheese, optional

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in the pan.

-Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain; return to pan.

-Add onion to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in cream. In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of warm cream into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook 8-10 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°, stirring constantly.

-Stir cheese, salt, pepper, and bacon into sauce. Add to fettuccine and toss to combine. Sprinkle with parsley and, if desired, additional cheese. Serve immediately.

