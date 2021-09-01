 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fettuccine Carbonara

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Fall in love with this classic Italian dish!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon strips, chopped
1 package (16 ounces) fettuccine

1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup half-and-half cream
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
Additional grated Romano cheese, optional

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in the pan.

-Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain; return to pan.

-Add onion to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in cream. In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of warm cream into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook 8-10 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°, stirring constantly.

-Stir cheese, salt, pepper, and bacon into sauce. Add to fettuccine and toss to combine. Sprinkle with parsley and, if desired, additional cheese. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


