Clarion Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Tree in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man escaped injuries in a crash where his vehicle slammed into a tree in Limestone Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, on South Mechanicsville Road, just north of McGregor Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Dennis A. Vogan, of Clarion, was operating a 2008 Jeep Compass traveling north on South Mechanicsville Road when his vehicle went off the left side berm and struck a tree.

Vogan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.