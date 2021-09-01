 

Clarion Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Tree in Limestone Township

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man escaped injuries in a crash where his vehicle slammed into a tree in Limestone Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, on South Mechanicsville Road, just north of McGregor Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Dennis A. Vogan, of Clarion, was operating a 2008 Jeep Compass traveling north on South Mechanicsville Road when his vehicle went off the left side berm and struck a tree.

Vogan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.


