Forest County Man Accused of Burglary at Farmington Township Camp

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Forest County man who is accused of breaking into a camp in Leeper.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Clark R. Miller, of Marienville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:03 p.m. on August 23, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary at a property in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, after the owner of a camp noticed that the padlock on the door of the camp had been cut off and replaced with another lock.

The owner provided police with a valid real estate document confirming his ownership of the property, the complaint notes.

Police and the owner then entered the camp.

According to the complaint, after searching the camp, the owner reported that a framed door, a lantern, two metal milk jugs, a water cooler, dishes, and silverware, valued at a total of approximately $500, were missing.

Police then canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses.

One witness told police that a red van with a broken rear window had been at the property, and a thin man with a beard had introduced himself as Clark Miller. The witness said Miller stated he had purchased the property after the original owner died. The witness also reported seeing Miller “clearing out the lot” and going in and out of the camp, the complaint states.

The witness told police there was a “No Trespassing” sign posted on the outside of the door and said Miller had signed his name on the sign, the complaint notes.

A second witness reported seeing a reddish van with a broken back window and a thin man with a beard moving items outside of the camp. Two additional witnesses also described the same van taking items from the property. One of the two additional witnesses also reported speaking to the man driving the van and said the man stated the previous owner had passed away and left him the camp, according to the complaint.

Two additional witnesses both positively identified Miller from a photo presented by police, the complaint notes.

Miller was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

