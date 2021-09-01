Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic; following an extended illness.

She was born June 23, 1959 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: William Miller Reed and Joyce Yvonne Rockefeller Reed.

Jackie was a longtime familiar face and cook at Vision Quest in Franklin as her health permitted.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to BINGO, grocery shopping, and playing games on her tablet.

A highlight of her life was being a part of her grandchildren’s lives, watching them play ball, and camping with her family at Vacationland Campground on Lake Wilhelm.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

Jackie is survived by her children: Kristie Y. Clark and her husband, Curtis; Scott A. Reed of Franklin; Heather L. Reed and her fiancé, Anthony Taylor; and Raymond T. Sires, Jr. and his fiancé, Erin Sibble of Cochranton. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Austin Clark and his fiancé, Christy Mong; Curtis Clark, Jr.; Bailey Clark; Dylan Clark; Peyton Reed; Karla Reed; and Korbyn Harris; in addition to a great-grandson, Kaisen Clark.

Also surviving are her siblings: Joni Reed of Franklin; Tom Reed and his wife, Vicki of Franklin; William Reed of Pittsburgh; and Terry Reed and his wife, Kim of Chambersburg; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her common-law husband, Raymond T. Sires, Sr.; and by two sisters: Patti Reed and Brenda Sires.

Friends may call Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the funeral home with Reverend David Smith, pastor, of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Interment will follow in Lupher Chapel Cemetery at Utica.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to: The Oil City Dialysis Center (Renal Care), 6945 U.S. Route 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.