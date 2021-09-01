 

Judy A. Ray

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Judy A. Ray, age 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 13, 2021 after a sudden brief illness.

Judy was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Donald and Marie Curran.

Judy was predeceased by her daughter Robin in 1984 and her sisters Mary and Peggy.

She is survived by her husband Steve, one son Jeffrey Phenicie and his wife Angela, two stepsons Andrew Ray and his wife Helena and Scott Ray and his wife Michelle, and her mother-in-law Edna.

She is also survived by four granddaughters, two grandsons, two great grandsons and one brother-in-law.

Judy earned her nursing degree from Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

During her nursing career she worked in many different areas in the hospital and in home care but her passion was always hospice.

In 1994 she moved to Virginia Beach where she became the first Hospice Nurse Manager for AtHome Care.

During her career there she developed amazing friendships that have grown even stronger throughout the years.

During her leisure time both before and after retiring Judy enjoyed volunteering, traveling and quilting.

She also enjoyed boating and her Seadoo.

Her happy place was always sitting on the dock at the lake and spending time with family and friends.

Judy will be deeply missed by her family and her friends.

“The most beautiful things in the world are not seen or touched they are felt with the heart”

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting https://www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com/obituary/judy-ann-ray/.


