Knox Man Raising Money to Help Prevent Military Suicides

WENTLINGS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – Sometimes, inspiration comes from the unlikeliest of places.

For Jake Blake, of Knox, it came from Facebook.

As he was scrolling through his feed in late August, he became aware of a 100 mile run challenge sponsored by the nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide.

“I reached out to them and asked what the money goes towards,” 34-year-old Blake told exploreClarion.com. “They’re a good, legit organization.”

According to their website, Stop Soldier Suicide is a Durham, North Carolina-based organization whose goal is by 2030 to reduce the military suicide rate by 40 percent. It does this by providing mental health services, education, and training to veterans.

After reaching out to them, Stop Soldier Suicide created a Facebook fundraiser page for Blake.

Donations go solely towards Stop Soldier Suicide and will be accepted until October 7.

Blake now faces the challenge of running 100 miles during the month of September to raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide. Blake said his goal is to have the challenge completed on September 20. He is planning on running at least 6 and a half miles Monday through Saturday.

“I’m actually trying to exceed (the 100 miles) because I have friends who pledged to me 50 cents or a dollar a mile. That’s kind of pushing me to get a bit more,” explained Blake.

A former high school runner, Blake said he is up for the physical test the 100-mile challenge presents.

Raising money for charity is a new thing for Blake.

“I’ve always donated, but I’ve never done this. I thought it was a cool, good challenge to get me to run,” he said.

However, many of Blake’s friends are veterans; taking on the challenge was a no-brainer.

“I’ve had friends who have been in war, and they’ve told me bad thoughts they’ve had before,” Blake said. “Especially with what’s going on now, it’s going to be rough going for a lot of these people. It’s not going to be easy.”

Because of his relationships, Blake is sensitive to the issue of soldier suicide, candidly stating, “I don’t want to see anyone kill themselves. With soldiers, it’s a pretty high rate, higher than the civilian rate.”

So far, the response to Blake’s fundraiser has been very positive.

As of the time of writing, Blake has raised $290.00.

“When I first started, I set it to $200.00,” he explained, “and, it exceeded that. It went up to $250.00, and it exceeded that, so I raised it up to $350.00.”

It is Blake’s hope to raise awareness of his fundraiser so more people can donate.

“If we can get more people donating,” he said. “it would just be cool to get the community together to raise money for an important issue. I think a lot of people around here do feel it’s important. I feel this community in general shows a lot of support for former and current military.”

More information on Stop Soldier Suicide can be found on stopsoldiersuicide.org.

