Clarion Rotary Inducts Two New Members

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club held an induction of two new members, during their Monday, August 30, 2021 meeting.

(Pictured above: Jarred Heuer, Rotary President Tom Spence, and Yasir Bhatt.)

Yasir Bhatti, owner of the University Korner, convenience store chain and Jarred Heuer, executive director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, were welcomed by the club as new Clarion Rotary Club Members.

Clarion Rotary Club meets at noon on Mondays at the Clarion YMCA.

