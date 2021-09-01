YMCA Flag Football Deadline Extended through Tuesday, September 7

CLARION, Pa – The popular YMCA Flag Football Program will return to the fields on September 11. The program will be open to grades 1-6.

YMCA Flag Football is a safe, fun outdoor sport that helps kids learn the fundamentals of football without physical contact. Flag Football is open to boys and girls from 1st through 6th grade during the 2021—2022 school year. Kids are organized into teams of similar ages and grades.

Teams are coached by volunteers with one practice per week. Games are held on Saturdays. YMCA Flag Football registration is now open! Registrations received prior to September 7 will not include a late fee.

Register online: https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=6014

Games are held Saturdays, September 11 to October 23 with no game on October 8 for Autumn Leaf Festival Parade Day.

Practices will be held at the YMCA practice fields. Games will be held at Clarion County Park.

The cost of the program is $12.50 for family memberships, $25/members, and $45/non-members. All participants will receive t-shirts.

Parent coaches are needed and appreciated. Anyone with questions should contact Jesse Kelley at 814-764-3400.

