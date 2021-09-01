Raised Dump Truck Pulls Down Lines in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a dump truck caused a road closure in Porter Township early Monday morning when it pulled down several utility lines.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:42 a.m. on Monday, August 30, on Olean Trail, near its intersection with Dons Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Hunter E. Kovach, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2018 Peterbilt 118 dump truck and failed to lower its dump bed before traveling north on Olean Trail Road. The truck then struck several lines causing a road closure.

Kovach was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

Kovach was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.