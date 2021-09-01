 

Raised Dump Truck Pulls Down Lines in Porter Township

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a dump truck caused a road closure in Porter Township early Monday morning when it pulled down several utility lines.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:42 a.m. on Monday, August 30, on Olean Trail, near its intersection with Dons Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Hunter E. Kovach, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2018 Peterbilt 118 dump truck and failed to lower its dump bed before traveling north on Olean Trail Road. The truck then struck several lines causing a road closure.

Kovach was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

Kovach was cited for a traffic violation.


