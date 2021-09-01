State Police Offer Driving Safety Tips During Hurricane Ida

GREENSBURG, Pa. – As the remnants of Hurricane Ida approach Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists to use their headlights when using their windshield wipers and avoid driving on flooded roadways.

State Police are also offering the following safety tips for driving in inclement weather:

Don’t rely on the automatic headlight feature of your vehicle, but be sure to manually turn on your vehicle’s headlights.

Slow down and watch for roadway debris such as fallen trees and tree limbs, downed power and utility lines, and washed-out pavement, gravel, or fallen rocks.

Beware of standing water and ponding on roadways.

Before leaving your home or place of business, consider an alternate route based on areas known to flood.

Check your vehicle’s battery, tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels, and keep your gas tank at least half-full.

Carry an emergency travel safety kit to include a flashlight, cell phone charger, jumper cables, gloves, boots, blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies, etc.

According to Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Section 4302, motorists are required to display lighted headlamps and other lamps “any time when the vehicle’s windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to precipitation or atmospheric moisture, including rain, snow, sleet or mist.” Lighted headlamps and other lamps must also be displayed between sunset and sunrise and “any time when the operator cannot discern a person or vehicle upon the highway from a distance of 1,000 feet due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog, smoke or smog.” The fine for a violation of Section 4302 is $25.

If you must travel during Hurricane Ida, please buckle up and drive responsibly. For up-to-date travel information, visit 511pa.com.

