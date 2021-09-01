 

Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 899

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 899 on Sunday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, on State Route 899, just north of Greenwood Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say 19-year-old Madisyn Geyer Heidemann, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2008 Honda Civic traveling south on State Route 899, negotiating a left curve, when she lost control of her vehicle on the wet roadway.

The vehicle crossed the oncoming lane and went into a ditch on the east shoulder. It then rotated counterclockwise and rolled over. It came to a final rest on its roof facing northwest with the front end partially on the paved shoulder of the roadway.

Heidemann suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

She was using a seat belt.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department and Snyder’s Autobody and Towing also assisted at the scene.

Heidemann was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

