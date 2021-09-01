Tour to the Ancient Trees of Ridge Camp Set for Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Did you know that ancient trees abound within and around the Ridge Camp campground?

Both Ridge Camp and the Seneca Forest Old Growth Areas surround the campsites, with some trees surpassing 300 years old!

A tour of these ancient trees will begin at the Cook Forest Ridge Park amphitheater, located on Campground Road in Leeper, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4.

Participants will join on a walk rediscovering ancient trees in the park’s own “backyard.”

