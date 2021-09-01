YMCA Announces Preschool Registration & Open House

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center recently announced a new half-day pre-school program for ages 4-5. The program will begin on September 13 and will focus on kindergarten readiness, swimming skills, and socialization.

Limited space is available. Preschool is held Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Rene Bell will teach YMCA Preschool.

YMCA Preschool follows the Clarion Area School District calendar. The program will be accredited and modeled after Creative Curriculum and will be an extension of the full-day preschool program. The cost for the program is $115/month.

Preschool Open House will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021. Parents and preschoolers are welcome to visit the preschool and teacher, Rene Bell to learn more about the program.

To enroll in 1/2 day preschool, contact Michelle Miller at 814-764-5413 or [email protected]

