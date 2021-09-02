A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 9pm. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

