Art on the Allegheny Set for Saturday in Tionesta

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art on the Allegheny event is returning to Tionesta on Saturday, September 4.

(Photo courtesy of Forest Area Arts Council)

The free event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Borough Park in Tionesta.

This is an event for all ages with artists selling their art, live demonstrating, and free art opportunities. An Art Activities tent will offer art projects specifically for children to experience creating their own works of art.

Art on the Allegheny is a nature art festival taking place along the banks of the beautiful Allegheny River in Forest County.

Artists and artisans who create nature-inspired art and wish to sell their work and demonstrate or teach mini art experience workshops are encouraged to participate. Food vendors will also be participating.

Music will be performed throughout the day, and visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Food will be available throughout the day.

Free off-street parking will be available on-site. Turn west (toward the river) from Rt. 36/Elm Street onto Sherman Street (formerly Highland St.) at the Mid-Town Motel and follow the signs. Or, park downtown or on the Church/Walnut Street lot behind the Tionesta Fire Department Social Hall and walk the short distance to the ball field.

