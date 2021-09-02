Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Born September 8, 1939 in Amsterdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence M. and Georgianna (Haddow) Kirwin.

On September 14, 1957, she married the love of her life, James G. Dick, Sr.; he preceded her in death on February 12, 2015.

For over 34 years, Audrey worked for the Utica Elementary School, but those that knew her knew her real life’s passions were in the hobbies she kept outside of work.

Audrey served as a 4-H leader for the Canal 4-H Club for 20 years and served on the Board of Directors with the Venango County 4-H Fair for many years. She was also very involved and active with the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.

Audrey loved bluegrass music and shared that love with her husband and family. She was well known in the bluegrass circle and enjoyed playing and singing songs with her husband and sons. Alongside her husband, they helped promote many bluegrass festivals throughout the area.

Audrey will be forever remembered by her three sons, James G. Dick, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Cochranton, Steven Dick and his wife, Cindy, of Canonsburg, and Ronald Dick and his wife, Lynne, of Sandy Lake; her son-in-law, Robert Mauk of Carlton; her ten grandchildren, Jenna (Dick) Reynolds and her husband, Timothy, of Cochranton, Adam and Travis Dick of Cochranton, Rhiannon (Mauk) Hunt and her husband, Archie, of North Carolina, Alesia Mauk of Carlton, Emily (Dick) Frontino and her husband, Brent, Megan and Abbey Dick, all of Canonsburg, and Brenden and Shannon Dick of Sandy Lake; and her four great-grandsons, Austin and Eivin Reynolds, and Henry and Arthur Hunt.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Mauk; her brother, Larry Kirwin; her sister, Georgette “Jean” McGinty; and her brother-in-law, Jack McGinty.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral service for Audrey will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 5, 2021 beginning at 1 pm, with Reverend Tina Kaye, pastor of the Utica Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

Audrey will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Audrey’s honor to the Venango County Fair, Inc., #A, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Academy Street, Utica, PA 16362.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

