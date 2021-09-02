

Carol J. Hoffman (68) of Waterford Pike, Brookville PA passed away on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.

She was born on September 2nd, 1952 in Brookville, PA the daughter of Gilbert L. Burr and Emma C, Sarvey Burr Burkett who preceded her in her passing.

On September 2nd, 1971 Carol married the love of her life Gary A. Hoffman in Punxsutawney, PA who survives in Brookville, PA, married for 50 years on September 2nd.

Carol was an Air-Force wife. She started working as a telephone operator and in childcare while living in Germany and took care of children there for many years before they moved to Andrews AFB.

Carol loved to travel with her family. She lived in many places such as Oklahoma, South Carolina, Germany, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

She moved back to Brookville, PA in 1993 and started to work for Crayon Castle Day Care Center, where she continued to work for over 15 years helping to raise at least 2 generations of kids.

Carol grew up attending the Assembly of God Church in Mayport and Clarion PA, recently attending the Roseville Independent Chapel in Roseville, PA.

What she loved the most, outside of taking care of her children at day-care, was traveling with her husband, spending time with her family, and playing UNO and checkers with her Grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her Son – Shawn A. Hoffman (wife Christin) of Williston, ND, and her Daughter – Emily J. Hoffman Richards (husband Timothy) of Brookville, PA, Sister – Thelma K. Burr Gromley (husband Harold G.) of Brookville, PA, and 3 Grandchildren – Cheridynn A. and Grantlee A. Hoffman, and Tyler P. Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 Brother – Harry Burr.

Carol was the warmest and most loving wife, mother, grandmother , sister and aunt always bringing a light and cheery presence to all situations. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones and friends.

We all love her very much and are sure she is now with our Heavenly Father.

Carol’s Family will receive friends at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6PM to 8PM, and on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM at the funeral home with a service in celebration of her life to follow at 1PM with the Rev. Jim Fillhart presiding.

Internment will take place in the Bethel-Geer Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

In loving memory of Carol memorial donations may be made to The Brookville YMCA, 125 Main Street, Brookville PA 15825.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.