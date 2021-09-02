Case Moves Forward Against Woman Charged After Two Young Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a woman charged after two children were reportedly found living in “deplorable” conditions at an apartment in New Bethlehem Borough moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 30-year-old Danielle Renee Wolfe, of Mayport, were waived for court on August 31:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Obstruct Administration Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (24 counts)– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a probation visit to a residence in New Bethlehem in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m. on June 14, New Bethlehem Borough Police were requested to assist Clarion County Probation at a residence on Broad Street in New Bethlehem with a follow-up with Danielle Wolfe.

When probation officers arrived at the residence, they heard a baby crying, and a man carrying a baby in a car seat then exited the apartment followed by a child of approximately two to three years of age, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when asked if he knew where Danielle Wolfe was, the man said he did not, and when asked his name, he gave the name “Josh.” However, when police checked on the vehicle the man went to, they discovered it was a vehicle known to officers to be operated by Robert Franklin. Police also found the registration on the vehicle came back to someone who is deceased.

Police then spoke to the man again, and he reportedly admitted he had given a false name and said his name was Robert Franklin, and he was on probation out of Armstrong County.

The complaint notes when asked again about Wolfe, Franklin told police she was at her mother’s house.

A check of Franklin’s name then found that he was wanted by Armstrong County Probation, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

According to the complaint, it was then found that Wolfe was inside the apartment that Franklin had exited. In the apartment, police also found many uncapped, used hypodermic needles and knives lying around the rooms, within reach of the children. They also discovered empty stamp bags and drug paraphernalia.

The complaint states the items seized included:

– 20 used hypodermic needles (10 uncapped)

– one rolled dollar bill

– four drug pipes

– one straw

– 10 empty stamp bags

– 29 small empty plastic bags

– one razor blade

The apartment was reportedly found in “deplorable” condition, with garbage on the floor, clothing piled up, and no crib for the infant to sleep in. There were also dirty dishes piled up on the stove and in the sink, according to the complaint.

The children were then taken into protective custody and Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) was contacted. The children were later turned over to CYS custody.

During a later interview, Wolfe reportedly told police that Franklin lied about his name because he “missed something with probation” and “probably believed he had a warrant.” She also denied any drug use and claimed she did not know how all of the uncapped needles came to be in the apartment, the complaint states.

Wolfe also provided a written statement in which she claimed to have been “cleaning all night” and said she had fallen asleep before probation arrived and didn’t hear them. The condition of the apartment, with dishes piled up, garbage all over the floor, and syringes and empty stamp bags found all over the apartment showed that her statement was not true, the complaint indicates.

Probation officers reported that when they went into the residence, Wolfe was found fully clothed, sitting on the toilet in the bathroom, holding a soda, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Wolfe in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Wednesday, June 30.

Case Against Robert Franklin Transferred to Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

The following charges against 31-year-old Robert Leonard Franklin, of New Bethlehem, were waived for court on July 27:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Obstruct Administration Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (24 counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, and the case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

