Clarion Aldi to Close Temporarily for Renovations

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_1666CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Aldi store is preparing to close temporarily for completion of ongoing renovations.

According to ALDI Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R. Perry, the Clarion Aldi store will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday, September 7.

“Often, during the final stages of renovations, we have to close stores for several weeks to complete construction,” Perry told exploreClarion.com.

“After renovations are complete, our Clarion store will reopen in October.”

IMG_1672

Perry noted that the renovations are intended to ensure the design and experience in the store match the high quality of the company’s products.

“We’ve invested heavily in our stores, and it’s paying off. Not only have we received positive feedback from shoppers, in-store traffic has increased.”

According to Perry, the updated Clarion store will feature open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally-friendly building materials, and additional storage that will allow them to carry more products.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Clarion residents and providing them with the best shopping experience.”

IMG_1670


