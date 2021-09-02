Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach Crumble Dessert

Old-fashioned, delicious, and easy to make describe this yummy peach crumble dessert!

Ingredients

6 cups sliced peeled ripe peaches

1/4 cup packed brown sugar



3 tablespoons all-purpose flour1 teaspoon lemon juice1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Place peaches in a greased shallow 2-1/2-qt. Dutch oven, cast-iron pan, or 2-1/2-qt. ovenproof baking dish. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, lemon juice, zest and cinnamon; sprinkle over the peaches.

-Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Stir in egg until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over the peaches. Pour batter evenly over the topping.

-Bake 35-40 minutes. If desired, serve with ice cream.

