 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Community Pulling Together to Support Grieving Family

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

240757372_1042240476580275_2579901864157058690_nVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The community is pulling together for a local family grieving the death of a toddler.

Brian Skonieczny and Katie Kimball suffered the unexpected and devastating loss of their daughter, Lydia Rose Skonieczny, on August 27.

Lydia, who would have turned two in October, is remembered by family and friends for her love of visiting Franklin’s Fountain Park and her pleasure in showing off her shoes to everyone she met.

A friendly child, Lydia had an infectious smile and enjoyed waving to people. She was also the center of her parents world.

With her family mourning her sudden passing, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to help with final expenses and to give her parents, who both work, money to be able to take time off to grieve.

As of the morning of Thursday, September 2, the fundraiser had already raised $6,500.00 toward a $20,000.00 goal.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.