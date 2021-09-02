Community Pulling Together to Support Grieving Family

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The community is pulling together for a local family grieving the death of a toddler.

Brian Skonieczny and Katie Kimball suffered the unexpected and devastating loss of their daughter, Lydia Rose Skonieczny, on August 27.

Lydia, who would have turned two in October, is remembered by family and friends for her love of visiting Franklin’s Fountain Park and her pleasure in showing off her shoes to everyone she met.

A friendly child, Lydia had an infectious smile and enjoyed waving to people. She was also the center of her parents world.

With her family mourning her sudden passing, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to help with final expenses and to give her parents, who both work, money to be able to take time off to grieve.

As of the morning of Thursday, September 2, the fundraiser had already raised $6,500.00 toward a $20,000.00 goal.

