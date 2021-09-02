

Dorothy J. Stevenson Stralka, 99, of Oil City, PA. , went to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Dorothy was one of seven children born on Feb. 11, 1922 to the late Albert Levi & Clara Esther Renninger Stevenson and the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Dorothy graduated from Rouseville School in 1937 and was a 1939 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 2, 1946 to William Vincent Stralka and he preceded her in death on May 19, 1988.

Dorothy had worked at Woolworth’s, for Isaly’s and Butiste’s Restaurant and the Titusville Valley Lunch.

She lived in Kaneville for 49 years before moving to Oil City.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church had formerly belonged to St. Stephens Church and St. Venantius Church, and the St. Stephen’s Rosary Society.

Dorothy was a member of the YWCA Gallivanters, the Green Thumb Club and the Golden Agers at the Assumption B.V.M. Church.

She had been in a card club for many years and enjoyed going to plays and casinos.

Dorothy was the head of her card club for many years. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by one daughter, Janice Bryan of Oil City, a son in law, William Shaw of Holly Springs, MS and the following grandchildren: Bill Shaw Jr.(Tracy), George Bryan, Tim (Susan) Shaw, Laurie (Bryan) Philips, Christopher Shaw, Jeffrey (Eva) Bryan, Leanne (Al) Gonzales, Michelle (Mark) Collins, Karen (Bill) Goodman, Jamie (Lea) Stralka and Justin Stralka

She has a total of 26 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, James Stralka on Nov. 30, 2014, and her daughter Patricia Shaw who passed away in August 2020 and a great grandchild Mackenzie Grisham as well as her siblings.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Diabetes Foundation or to St. Joseph Church

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

