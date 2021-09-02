 

Evelyn L. Dougherty

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta


Evelyn L. Dougherty, 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Evelyn was born on April 25, 1928, in Rimersburg to the late Frank and Lena Ruth (Stewart) Walls.

She married Paul F. Dougherty on November 15, 1947, in New Bethlehem. Mr. Dougherty preceded her in death on June 22, 2009.

She was a graduate of Porter Township High School.

Evelyn was a member of St. Titus Church and served as a Eucharistic minister.

She enjoyed making ceramics, playing cards with friends, sewing, decorating cakes for family, traveling, and mining for gold in AZ with Paul.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Paul Dougherty Jr. and wife Janie of Somerset, Deborah Jones and husband Rodney of Titusville, John Dougherty and wife Barbara of Oil City, Jeffrey Dougherty and wife Fran of Titusville, Lisa Bowser and husband Dave of Titusville, Joseph Dougherty and wife Kimberly of Titusville; 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Stancil; 2 grandsons, Matthew and Jason Jones; a great-grandson, Blake Jones; a brother, Eugene Walls; and 3 sisters, Lois Campbell, Betty Cole, and Wanita Douglas.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Online condolences can be left at www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


