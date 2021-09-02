

Geraldine Fern (Best) Bowser, 94, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville, PA.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1926, on a farm in Huey, PA, the daughter of Budd L. and Maude M. (Ashbaugh) Best.

Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and a graduate of Sligo High School.

She married Clinton Foster “Fot” Bowser, Jr on Feb. 28, 1948 and dedicated her life to caring for her family and home. Fot preceded Geraldine in death on Aug. 30, 2015.

Geraldine was a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy where she assisted with many fund raisers including making apple butter, vegetable soup, and the pancake breakfast during hunting season.

She was employed by Davis Cookie Company for several years. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake. Geraldine was well known for her cinnamon rolls and homemade buns.

She loved to travel and would go for a ride anytime and had traveled all over the United States and Europe.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Gary L. Bowser and wife, Nancy, of East Brady; daughters, Deborah L. Vogle and husband, Herb, and Vicki A. Mortimer and husband, Eric, all of Rimersburg; nine grandchildren, Toni L. Beabout, Shannon R. Myers, Jonna R. Gorsuch, Robert C. Gorsuch, Jason E. Mortimer, Luke C. Mortimer, Cody D. Mortimer, Amy Rebecca Bowser, and Ann Renee Parro; and 13 great-grandchildren, Jonathon Best, Cassandra Best, Colby G. Beabout, Mekah Gorsuch, Victoria Moody, Mackenzie Mortimer, Caroline Mortimer, Olivia Mortimer, Jackson Mortimer, Bryce Parro, Reagan Parro, Olive Grace Mortimer and Hazel Pauline Mortimer. Geraldine is also survived by a brother, J. Bud Best, Jr and wife, Lois of Triangle, VA and numerous nieces and nephews that she was close to.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 67 years “Fot” Clinton Foster Bowser, Jr; her brothers, Chester Best, Steve Best and Walter Best; sisters, Dorothy Ion, Olive Grant, and Maxine Barr; and one infant sister, Gladys Best.

Family and friends will be received from 2-6 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy; 24 Traister Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 Saturday, September 4, 2021 the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy; 24 Traister Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248 with the Rev. Colin Koch and Rev. Dale Gallo co-officiating.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

Contributions may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 St. Rt. 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence Geraldine’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.