Linda Marie Eells Mosier, 24, of Clarion, Pa, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from complications of Addison’s disease.

Linda was born in Meadville, PA on September 12, 1996, the daughter of Randy Mark Eells and Viola Susanne Joslin Eells. She graduated with the Cambridge Springs High School class of 2015. After high school, she received certification from Great Lakes Institute of Technology and was employed with Meadville Medical Center as a surgical technologist.

On September 28, 2019, she married Christopher Mosier. Linda possessed a loving, outgoing spirit and cared deeply about her friends and family and was a devoted mother to her daughter, Everleigh.

She was preceded in death by grandmother, Doris Eells; grandfather, Ransom Joslin; grandmother, Mildred Joslin; uncle, Earl Eells; and father-in-law, Buz Mosier.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Mosier of Clarion and daughter, Everleigh Jean Mosier at home; parents, Randy and Susie Eells of Conneautville; sister, Lori Lehman and her husband, Galen of Conneaut Lake; grandfather, Walter Eells of Conneautville; nieces, Sabrina and Jolene Lehman; mother-in-law, Paula Mosier of Cambridge Springs; brother-in-law, Brian Skelton and his wife, Monica of Cambridge Springs; sister-in-law, Kim Callender and her husband, Zack of Cochranton; and nephew, Kacey Callender.

Friends and family may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs on Friday, September 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and are invited to a funeral service to be held there on Saturday, September 4 at 10 am with Jim Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials to benefit Everleigh and Chris may be made at any Marquette Savings Bank location.

To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

