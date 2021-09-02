Local Music Educator Selected to Lead Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Butler County-born and reared music educator and performer whose teaching and performing have touched the lives of hundreds of local students for more than 25 years has had another stanza added to his career by being named to a key role with Western Pennsylvania’s largest youth orchestra headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Although Dr. Scott DiTullio is taking on the role as director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (PYPO), he will retain his “day job” as the director of bands at Allegheny-Clarion School District in Foxburg, a position he has filled since 2005.

Previously he taught for nine years as director of bands for grades four through 12 for the Clarion-Limestone School District. He had also been hired in 2012 as an adjunct instructor at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

DiTullio plays trumpet at professional venues from Pittsburgh to Erie, performs as a soloist with many jazz and dance bands, and is a founding member of the Clarion River Jazz Octet and the Clarion River Brass. He teaches private trumpet lessons and serves as the district chairman for the Pennsylvania Music Educators’ Association District 3 Jazz Festival. He has also served as a guest conductor for numerous additional band festivals.

The new director of bands for PYPO earned his baccalaureate degree in music education and performance at Clarion University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Lock Haven University before earning an education doctorate from Northeastern University

The new position DiTullio is adding to his resume is with an organization founded in 1993 by Dr. Roger Tabler, a 1986 graduate of Redbank Valley High School who has been teaching music for three decades in the Mt. Lebanon School District.

“Scott DiTullio is a tremendous addition to the PYPO staff,” Tabler, who remains with PYPO, said.

“His level of musicianship and teaching are well recognized in our state; working shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. DiTullio and the other PYPO conductors is a tremendous blessing for me. I learn from them each time I watch them teach. They have a gift for transforming young musicians into tomorrow’s leaders.”

“As director of bands”, Tabler added, “DiTullio will oversee the band portions of all three levels of our orchestra (Philharmonic, Prelude, and Overture), as well as conduct the Prelude Band ensemble.”

Each season PYPO presents three major performances, as well as summer camps, invitational festivals, and tours.

DiTuillo and his wife Joyce live in Clarion and are the parents of two adult children.

Since 2007, PYPO has undertaken five European tours and has performed in England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Belgium, and Switzerland.

“With an emphasis in full ensemble literature as well as chamber ensembles. PYPO students develop discipline and leadership that carry into their life experiences, schools, and communities. Since its inception as the nation’s first youth pops orchestra, PYPO has graduated hundreds of musicians from their ensembles, and has sent dozens and dozens of alums into music careers.”

Tabler also noted that the students who comprise PYPO are drawn from school districts/private schools all over western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia.

PYPO rehearses on Saturdays from mid-October through early spring at the Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Greentree. For the two top ensembles (Philharmonic and Prelude), admission to participate is by audition only.

The Overture level ensembles are available to all student musicians without an audition. Interested parties may contact PYPO executive director Erika Pierce at [email protected], or for more information about Pittsburgh Philharmonic Orchestras, the website is www.pypo.org.

