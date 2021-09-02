

Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, died peacefully at 6:15 PM Monday, August 30, 2021 in her home.

She was born October 31, 1936 in Camden, NJ a beloved daughter of the late: Albert Frank Tracy and Marion Anna Parker Tracy.

Marion was a 1954 graduate of Haddon Heights High School, Haddon Heights, NJ.

While her children were at home, Mrs. Suplee was happiest as a homemaker for her family.

As they entered school, she had worked for a number of years as a Court Clerk for the Courts of South New Jersey.

Mrs. Suplee enjoyed golfing with her husband at their home in Florida, gardening, square dancing with her husband at various venues, and was an avid reader.

Through the years, Mrs. Suplee had knitted hundreds of helmet liners for our deployed service men and women.

She was married April 28, 1956 to Robert Amos Suplee, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of sixty-five years, she is survived by a son, Robert Suplee of Leesburg, FL; and by two daughters: Susan Suplee of Franklin and Sharon Snider and her husband, Mic of Metz, WV; in addition to five grandchildren: Jake Bailey; Jon Pacetti and his wife, Lydia; Ty Bailey; Jesse Suplee and Zac Snider; four great grandchildren: Logan and Laina Patterson; Mia Bailey and Shiloh Suplee.

Also surviving is her sister, Mary Norbury and her husband, Les of Flower Mound, TX; and a niece, Ruth Ann Roman and her husband, Joseph also of Flower Mound, TX.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Donna Norbury.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial services are being planned by her family, and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, ATTN.: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.