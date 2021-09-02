

Mary Angeline Pagliari (“Angie”), 103, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.

She was born Jan. 21, 1918 in Rimersburg, to Salvatore “Sam” and Antonia “Anna” (Pagano) Cimino.

Angie was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and a member of the St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church.

She graduated from Union High School in 1936 where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer at his businesses in East Brady, PA until the end of World War II.

She was employed for over 20 years with Archway Cookie Company from when the plant opened, until she retired as an oven operator in 1983. She also operated the Photo Factory in Franklin from 1985 to 1995.

Angie spent most of her life as a hardworking, dedicated employee a homemaker, a beloved mother and an adoring grandmother.

Angie was a fantastic cook who never looked at a recipe.

She had a quick smile, infectious laugh a good sense of humor and always had a twinkle in her eye. Her good nature and generous heart was unforgettable to all who knew or ever met her.

Her memory will be cherished by her twin sons, Samuel A. Pagliari and wife, Jane of Oil City and Daniel B. Pagliari and wife, Darla of Chandler, AZ and son, Frederick J. Pagliari and wife, Kathy of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Ange.”

Angie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Joseph Pagliari, who she married on June 26, 1943 and who passed away on March 18, 1970; a brother, James Cimino; and sisters, Lena Phillips, Margaret Troese, Gennie Vitello, and Lillian Wells, and an infant sister, Verna Cimino.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

A Funeral Mass for Angie will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, Sept., 4, 2021, at St. Richards Roman Catholic Church, Purity Ave. Rimersburg, PA 16248, with Rev. Guillermo Diaz as celebrant.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be given in Angie’s memory to Easter Seals, 6 Parkway Center, Ste. 150, 875 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or the Wound Warrior Project, 600 River Ave Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Angie’s family or view a tribute, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

