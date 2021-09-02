Oberlander Says Parents, School Boards Should Make Decisions on Masks

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Standing in opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s new mask mandate for K-12 schools, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) on Wednesday said she believes parents and school board officials should be calling the shot on masking in schools.

“I, like you, am angry that he (Governor Wolf) chose to go against decisions that parents and our school board officials already made and decide what he thinks is best for your children,” Oberlander said in a social media post on Wednesday.

According to Oberlander, Gov. Wolf “found a way around” the vote to end the disaster declaration emergency and the governor’s powers over it by issuing this order through the Acting Secretary of Health and the Disease Control and Prevention Act.

“This is not about health and safety; this is a violation of our freedoms, and it’s shameful that the governor thinks he knows what is best for our children.”

Oberlander went on to state that she and other legislators are considering all options available, both legislative and legal, to fight against what she called “the unilateral governor’s power grab.”

“Unfortunately, we cannot do this alone, and we must stand together. We need school boards to fight back against this unenforceable mandate. We need parents to stand up for their children and do what is best for their families.”

Governor Tom Wolf announced the new Secretary of Health order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs, and child care providers during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“I preferred for local school boards to make this decision. Unfortunately, an aggressive nationwide campaign is spreading misinformation about mask-wearing and pressuring and intimidating school districts to reject mask policies that will keep kids safe and in school,” Wolf said during the press conference.

“The science is clear. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be,” Wolf added.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.