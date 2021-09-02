Police: Man Assaulted With Broken Beer Bottle in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating an incident where a man was cut with a broken beer bottle during an outdoor gathering in Slippery Rock.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:27 a.m. on August 22, during a large outdoor gathering of approximately 1,000 people at University Village at Slippery Rock, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say a known 21-year-old male victim from Irwin was assaulted by three unknown individuals after he confronted them for breaking beer bottles.

It was reported that one of the suspects had a piece of glass from a broken beer bottle in his hand while he was assaulting the victim.

According to police, the victim suffered a six- to eight-inch laceration on his back.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Slippery Rock Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to Grove City Medical Center for further evaluation.

Anyone with information and/or video footage of his incident is asked to contact the Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.