 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Man Assaulted With Broken Beer Bottle in Slippery Rock

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redSLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating an incident where a man was cut with a broken beer bottle during an outdoor gathering in Slippery Rock.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:27 a.m. on August 22, during a large outdoor gathering of approximately 1,000 people at University Village at Slippery Rock, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say a known 21-year-old male victim from Irwin was assaulted by three unknown individuals after he confronted them for breaking beer bottles.

It was reported that one of the suspects had a piece of glass from a broken beer bottle in his hand while he was assaulting the victim.

According to police, the victim suffered a six- to eight-inch laceration on his back.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Slippery Rock Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to Grove City Medical Center for further evaluation.

Anyone with information and/or video footage of his incident is asked to contact the Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.