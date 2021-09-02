Redbank Rebound: Bulldogs Look to Bounce Back After Disheartening Defeat

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Only a few losses have stung Blane Gold as much as the one his Redbank Valley football team suffered last week.

“There’s two of them that are tough,” Gold said. “Two years when we lost … to Coudersport, 56-0 — we just got throttled by a team that was better than us. And the next week when … we lost to (Union/A-C Valley). So this one is right up there with those.”

The Bulldogs held rival Keystone to fewer than 100 yards of offense, but gave up two interception returns for scores and also a kickoff return for a TD.

It was the first regular-season loss for Redbank Valley since that Union/A-C Valley game in October of 2019.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Many of the players on the roster have never had to regroup after a loss during the season. That’s the challenge Gold faces as Redbank prepares to host Otto-Eldred on Friday night.

“This is a new experience for the guys,” Gold said. “Last year, we didn’t lose a game until the state quarterfinals. We had a talk about it. OK, what do we do? How do we bounce back from this adversity? We felt like we left a lot of plays on the table and made a lot of mistakes.”

Otto-Eldred is also coming off a loss, a 34-0 setback to Port Allegany. But the Terrors did some good things in that loss, even though the score was lopsided.

Otto-Eldred’s senior quarterback Gavin Jimerson threw for 136 yards and completed passes to nine different receivers. The Terrors are a very pass-oriented team and rushed for only 34 yards on 15 carries in the loss.

Redbank is also pass-heavy. The Bulldogs had minus-31 yards on the ground. That is a bit misleading because of three bad snaps that resulted in a loss of 43 yards.

“They’re a straight air raid team,” Gold said of Otto-Eldred’s attack. “They’re gonna catch the ball and get it out quick. In 53 offensive plays, they had (eight designed runs). But, again, that’s the matchup we like.”

Gold likes it because of his pass rush and the talent in his secondary.

“After Chris (Marshall) had that interception (against Keystone), they were hesitant to throw the ball,” Gold said. “If we face teams, because of our athleticism, that throw the ball, we like the matchup, especially if you don’t have a tight end or keep a back in to block Joe (Mansfield) and Brandon (Ross).”

Marshall also had four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Bryson Bain was 6 of 11 for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Gunner Mangiantini was 4 of 8 for 117 yards and a score at quarterback for the Bulldogs, who used all three of their QBs against Keystone.

Sophomore Mason Clouse had the big splash play for Redbank Valley, catching a 77-yard TD pass from Mangiantini.

This week is suddenly a big one for the Bulldogs. Gold is eager to see how his team plays after a disheartening loss to a rival.

“It’s not a bad thing to be humbled at times,” Gold said. “It’s not a bad thing to be kicked in the rear. We could look back at this at the end of the year and say this is the best thing that could have happened to us. It comes down to how the players respond.”



