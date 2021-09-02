River Critters Event Set for Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Please bring your river sneakers, swimsuits, mask and snorkels for a special River Critters event in Cook Forest on Saturday.

The event will begin at the Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

Participants will drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes, and salamanders often make an appearance.

Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.

