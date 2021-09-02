 

Rotary Members Clean Up Clarion

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Rotary-Sign-ClarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Rotary President Tom Spence recently gathered together with several Rotarians to clean up two overgrown sections of Clarion.

The clean-up will help to display the brand new “Welcome to Clarion Borough” signs ordered by the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry.

Rotarians Cindy Nellis and Matt Lerch and Chamber Executive Director Tracy Becker and her husband Carl Becker joined Spence in clearing small trees, big branches, brush, and litter to help display the signs as traffic drives up River Hill on Route 322.

In addition, a small amount of clean-up was required for the sign entering Clarion from Toby Hill on North Fifth Avenue.

The next step will be the beautification of the areas as Rotary helps Clarion prepare for Autumn Leaf Festival October 2 through the 10.


