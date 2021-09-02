Truck Driver Arrested for Pointing Gun at Man During Road Rage Incident on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A truck driver from Georgia is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man during a road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Kent M. Patton, of Grayson, Georgia.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, for a report of a road rage incident involving a gun.

Police proceeded to a cross-over area on the interstate and were then able to conduct a traffic stop on the red tractor-trailer that was reportedly involved in the incident. The driver, later identified as Kent Michael Patton, was asked to step out of the vehicle to speak to police.

Patton admitted to police that he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle a few miles back, and he “did point at him as the pickup was beside him,” according to the complaint.

When asked if he had a gun in the vehicle, Patton reportedly said he did but said “he never pointed the gun at anyone” during the road rage altercation. He then gave permission for police to get the gun from his truck.

Police retrieved a 45 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine from the truck, the complaint indicates.

The victim of the incident was also interviewed.

The victim told police he was driving eastbound near mile-marker 49, passing a truck, and the truck then got behind him extremely close. He reported he then pulled back over into the right lane, and the truck pulled up beside him in the left lane, according to the complaint.

The victim reportedly stated the truck then pushed him onto the shoulder of the road. He told police he then pulled back up in the right lane to get the company name from the side of the truck and saw the driver holding a pistol in his right hand with his right arm extended toward him (the victim).

The victim then passed the truck and called 9-1-1.

Patton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, on the following charges:

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on August 31 after a surety bond was posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on September 7 with Judge Heeter presiding.

