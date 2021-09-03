A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

