Area Woman Injured in Crash on Route 119

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Mayport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 119 on Tuesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, on State Route 119 at its intersection with Alliance Drive, in Young Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 65-year-old Thomas R. Shaffer, of Reynoldsville, was operating a 2000 Chevrolet S10 traveling on State Route 119 when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Spark, operated by 47-year-old Melissa L. Humble, of Mayport, that was proceeding through the intersection.

Humble suffered a suspected neck injury and was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

Shaffer was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

The vehicles sustained minor damage.

Humble’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Rebuck’s Towing.

Shaffer was cited for a traffic-control signal violation.

