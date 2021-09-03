 

Bike With Friends Event Set for Tomorrow

Friday, September 3, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Bike-MS-RideCOOKSBURG, Pa. – Bring your bicycle and join the Friends of Cook Forest for a guided ride up the Tom’s Run Valley.

Participants will start at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, and pedal slightly uphill four miles along Tom’s Run Road to Lencer Drive, then coast back to the starting point.

The ride is expected to take approximately three hours.

The riders may stop at some historical sites along the way, including the long-abandoned logging village of Cobbtown.

Tom’s Run Road will be closed to vehicle traffic during the ride.

Participants are reminded to bring a drink.


