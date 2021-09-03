Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Chip Muffins

This muffins will leave a lasting taste in your mouth!

Ingredients

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups sugar



1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin1-1/2 cups canola oil3 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking soda1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 teaspoon salt2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil until smooth. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Fold in chocolate chips. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

-Bake at 400° for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

